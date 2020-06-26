WICC vs PWCC Live
Winterthur CC 145/2 (10.0)
Power CC 90/8 (10.0)
Winterthur CC beat Power CC by 55 runs Match Ended
ECS St Gallen, 2020
Grundenmoos, St Gallen
Start Date : 25 June 2020
Winterthur CC( Run Rate : 14.5 )
Batsmens
R
B
4S
6S
SR
Prafull Shikare
4
7
0
0
57.14
Sufyan Cheema
5
3
1
0
166.66
Muralitharan Gnanasekaram
62
24
4
6
258.33
Rajveer Singh Tiwana
70
29
2
9
241.37
Bowler
O
R
W
Econ
WD
Osama Mahmood
2
24
2
12
0
Afzaal Sikander
2
30
0
15
0
Aamar Siddique Butt
2
24
0
12
0
Asad Mahmood
1
20
0
20
0
Shahnawaz Muhammad
2
35
0
17.5
1
Safiat ullah Sajid
1
12
0
12
0
Power CC( Run Rate : 9 )
Batsmens
R
B
4S
6S
SR
Safiat ullah Sajid
29
12
1
4
241.66
Asad Mahmood
7
4
0
1
175
Moaz Butt
8
6
0
1
133.33
Shahnawaz Muhammad
1
4
0
0
25
Afzaal Sikander
20
14
2
1
142.85
Izhar Shinvari
11
13
1
0
84.61
Abdul Khalik Rana
2
3
0
0
66.66
Arshad Butt*
3
3
0
0
100
Bowler
O
R
W
Econ
WD
Diyon Johnson
2
16
3
8
1
Saqib Ali
2
27
0
13.5
0
Sufyan Cheema
1
18
1
18
2
Deesh Banneheka
2
11
1
5.5
0
Shaktheeswar Sivakaran
2
10
1
5
0
Bhanuka Abeygoonawardana
1
7
1
7
2
- Toss to take place 65 minutes before the scheduled starting time
- Teams must be declared before the toss
- Balls are supplied by the organiser. They may be more than one ball in play in a match.
- Practice is permitted before the match on the field and in the nets but not on the pitch
- Dream11 base stumps/bails supplied by the organiser
- Any team not present will be deemed to have lost the toss
- Matches start & end punctularly