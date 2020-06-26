WICC vs PWCC Live

WICC vs PWCC Live

Winterthur CC 145/2 (10.0)
Power CC 90/8 (10.0)
Winterthur CC beat Power CC by 55 runs Match Ended

ECS St Gallen, 2020

Grundenmoos, St Gallen

Start Date : 25 June 2020

Winterthur CC( Run Rate : 14.5 )
Batsmens
R
B
4S
6S
SR
Prafull Shikare
4
7
0
0
57.14
Sufyan Cheema
5
3
1
0
166.66
Muralitharan Gnanasekaram
62
24
4
6
258.33
Rajveer Singh Tiwana
70
29
2
9
241.37
Bowler
O
R
W
Econ
WD
Osama Mahmood
2
24
2
12
0
Afzaal Sikander
2
30
0
15
0
Aamar Siddique Butt
2
24
0
12
0
Asad Mahmood
1
20
0
20
0
Shahnawaz Muhammad
2
35
0
17.5
1
Safiat ullah Sajid
1
12
0
12
0
Power CC( Run Rate : 9 )
Batsmens
R
B
4S
6S
SR
Safiat ullah Sajid
29
12
1
4
241.66
Asad Mahmood
7
4
0
1
175
Moaz Butt
8
6
0
1
133.33
Shahnawaz Muhammad
1
4
0
0
25
Afzaal Sikander
20
14
2
1
142.85
Izhar Shinvari
11
13
1
0
84.61
Abdul Khalik Rana
2
3
0
0
66.66
Arshad Butt*
3
3
0
0
100
Bowler
O
R
W
Econ
WD
Diyon Johnson
2
16
3
8
1
Saqib Ali
2
27
0
13.5
0
Sufyan Cheema
1
18
1
18
2
Deesh Banneheka
2
11
1
5.5
0
Shaktheeswar Sivakaran
2
10
1
5
0
Bhanuka Abeygoonawardana
1
7
1
7
2
  1. Toss to take place 65 minutes before the scheduled starting time
  2. Teams must be declared before the toss
  3. Balls are supplied by the organiser. They may be more than one ball in play in a match.
  4. Practice is permitted before the match on the field and in the nets but not on the pitch
  5. Dream11 base stumps/bails supplied by the organiser
  6. Any team not present will be deemed to have lost the toss
  7. Matches start & end punctularly

 