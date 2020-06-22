WICC vs ZUCC Live | WICC vs ZUCC Live Scoecard | WICC vs ZUCC Live Streaming | WICC vs ZUCC Playing11 | WICC vs ZUCC Match Detail

June 22, 2020 admin Cricket, Dream11 ECS T10 St Gallen, Sports News 0

live
live

WICC vs ZUCC Live | WICC vs ZUCC Live Scoecard | Live Streaming | Playing11 | Match Detail

Match Detail

Date : 22 Jun 2020

Time :

WICC vs ZUCC Live 22 Jun 2020

Live

Winterthur CC
Zurich Crickets CC
Match Yet To Begin

ECS St Gallen, 2020

Grundenmoos, St Gallen

Start Date : 22 June 2020

Official Playing11

WICC : Not Confirmed…

ZUCC : Not Confirmed….

Probable Playing11

WICC

B Abeygoonawardana, Elyas Mahmudi, S Cheema, R Singh Tiwari, C Lodge, Z Sufiyan , B Ahmed Khan , D Banneheka, K Munasinghe, M Gnanasekaram, B Salim

ZUCC

N Henderson, E Wardle, G Das, N Jabarkheel, B Singh, N Ahmadi, B Luthra, J West, E Ravindran, G Santhirasekaran , S Ali Khan

Squad

Winterthur CC

Anoop Singh, Pio de Silva, Chamith Deemantha, Zaharan Sufyan, Diyon Johnson, Sahan Lakshitha, Fayaz Rahumatullah, Deesh Bannehaka, Bilal Salim, Sufyan Cheema, Shakteeshwar Sivakaran, Bhanuka Abeygoonawardana, Saqib Ali, Rajveer Singh Tiwari, Elyas Mahmudi, Chris Lodge , Imran Sirajudeen , Mohamed Aqular, Muralitharan Gnanasekaram, B Ahmed Khan, Kasun Munasinghe

Zurich Crickets CC

Khawar Awan, Abdullatif Safi, Noorkhan Ahmadi, Gushalavan Santhirasekaran, Nicholas Henderson, James West, Elankeeran Raveendran, Abdullah Zahir, Attaullah Ahmadzai, Suleman Ali-Khan, Nawroz Jabarkheel , Baljit Singh, Gokul Das, Wafadar Wahidzai, Brijesh Luthra, Dayn Pariaug, Eden Wardle

Dream Team

WK : N Henderson

BAT : G Das, W Wahidzai, B Ahmed Khan

ALL : G Santhirasekaran, B Salim , N Ahmadi

BWL : E Mahmudi, S Sivakaran , E Wardle, C Lodge

Match Detail

WICC vs ZUCC Live | WICC vs ZUCC Live Scoecard | WICC vs ZUCC Live Streaming | WICC vs ZUCC Playing11 | WICC vs ZUCC Match Detail

  1. Toss to take place 65 minutes before the scheduled starting time
  2. Teams must be declared before the toss
  3. Practice is permitted before the match on the field and in the nets but not on the pitch
  4. Dream11 base stumps/bails supplied by the organiser
  5. Any team not present will be deemed to have lost the toss
  6. Matches start & end punctularly
  7. Balls are supplied by the organiser. They may be more than one ball in play in a match.
  8. Full mat from Berne CC will be used
  9. Subs (only 12th man)
  10. Power play (3 overs) 2 and then 5
  11. Wide lines will be marked to assist the umpire
  12. One full pitch delivery (bouncer) permitted per over
  13. There will be a corona virus steward present at all matches
  14. STRICTLY no phones to be used during match time
  15. Helmets are compulsory
  16. Penalties for slow over rate (5 runs per over remaining after 40 minutes)
  17. Where scores are tied there will be a “Golden Ball”
  18. All no balls (with the exception of pitching off the mat result in a free hit
  19. Second warning for a full pitches delivery will result in the bowler being suspended