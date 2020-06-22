WICC vs ZUCC Live | WICC vs ZUCC Live Scoecard | Live Streaming | Playing11 | Match Detail
Match Detail
Date : 22 Jun 2020
Time :
WICC vs ZUCC Live 22 Jun 2020
Live
ECS St Gallen, 2020 Grundenmoos, St Gallen Start Date : 22 June 2020
ECS St Gallen, 2020
Grundenmoos, St Gallen
Start Date : 22 June 2020
Official Playing11
WICC : Not Confirmed…
ZUCC : Not Confirmed….
Probable Playing11
WICC
B Abeygoonawardana, Elyas Mahmudi, S Cheema, R Singh Tiwari, C Lodge, Z Sufiyan , B Ahmed Khan , D Banneheka, K Munasinghe, M Gnanasekaram, B Salim
ZUCC
N Henderson, E Wardle, G Das, N Jabarkheel, B Singh, N Ahmadi, B Luthra, J West, E Ravindran, G Santhirasekaran , S Ali Khan
Squad
Winterthur CC
Anoop Singh, Pio de Silva, Chamith Deemantha, Zaharan Sufyan, Diyon Johnson, Sahan Lakshitha, Fayaz Rahumatullah, Deesh Bannehaka, Bilal Salim, Sufyan Cheema, Shakteeshwar Sivakaran, Bhanuka Abeygoonawardana, Saqib Ali, Rajveer Singh Tiwari, Elyas Mahmudi, Chris Lodge , Imran Sirajudeen , Mohamed Aqular, Muralitharan Gnanasekaram, B Ahmed Khan, Kasun Munasinghe
Zurich Crickets CC
Khawar Awan, Abdullatif Safi, Noorkhan Ahmadi, Gushalavan Santhirasekaran, Nicholas Henderson, James West, Elankeeran Raveendran, Abdullah Zahir, Attaullah Ahmadzai, Suleman Ali-Khan, Nawroz Jabarkheel , Baljit Singh, Gokul Das, Wafadar Wahidzai, Brijesh Luthra, Dayn Pariaug, Eden Wardle
Dream Team
WK : N Henderson
BAT : G Das, W Wahidzai, B Ahmed Khan
ALL : G Santhirasekaran, B Salim , N Ahmadi
BWL : E Mahmudi, S Sivakaran , E Wardle, C Lodge
Match Detail
WICC vs ZUCC Live | WICC vs ZUCC Live Scoecard | WICC vs ZUCC Live Streaming | WICC vs ZUCC Playing11 | WICC vs ZUCC Match Detail
- Toss to take place 65 minutes before the scheduled starting time
- Teams must be declared before the toss
- Practice is permitted before the match on the field and in the nets but not on the pitch
- Dream11 base stumps/bails supplied by the organiser
- Any team not present will be deemed to have lost the toss
- Matches start & end punctularly
- Balls are supplied by the organiser. They may be more than one ball in play in a match.
- Full mat from Berne CC will be used
- Subs (only 12th man)
- Power play (3 overs) 2 and then 5
- Wide lines will be marked to assist the umpire
- One full pitch delivery (bouncer) permitted per over
- There will be a corona virus steward present at all matches
- STRICTLY no phones to be used during match time
- Helmets are compulsory
- Penalties for slow over rate (5 runs per over remaining after 40 minutes)
- Where scores are tied there will be a “Golden Ball”
- All no balls (with the exception of pitching off the mat result in a free hit
- Second warning for a full pitches delivery will result in the bowler being suspended