ZNCC vs OLCC Live | ZNCC vs OLCC Live Scorecard | ZNCC vs OLCC Playing11 | ZNCC vs OLCC Player Standing

ZNCC vs OLCC Live | ZNCC vs OLCC Live Scorecard | Playing11 | Match Peview
Match Detail
Date : 22 Jun 2020
Time : 2.30 PM
ZNCC vs OLCC Live 22 Jun 2020
Live
ECS St Gallen, 2020
Grundenmoos, St Gallen
Start Date : 22 June 2020
Probable Playing11
ZNCC
S Singh, Farid Din, I Muhammad Tariq, N Khan, P Shikhare, A Gupta, S Joseph , H Ahmad, A Nazir, F Nazir, W Khawaja
OLCC
G Navaretnarasa, S Charles, R Izzadeen, A Nayyer, H Khan , R Damotharam , P Ratnarajah, S Thanasegaram, M Peer, J Perumal, M Shahid
Squad
Zurich Nomads CC
Shijo Joseph, Naveed Ahmad, Prasad Shikhare, Satbir Singh, Lalit Dubey, Abid Mahmood, Khawer Memon, Shafqat Hussain, Asvin Lakkaraju, Waqas Khawaja, Ankit Gupta, Farid Din, Hassan Ahmad, Noman Khan , Idrees Muhammad Tariq, Faheem Nazir, Azeem Nazir
Olten CC
Shane Charles, Tharanitharan Thanabalasingham, Arbab Khan, Shathees Thanasegaram, Nalinambika Kumar, Ijaz Bhagri, Ali Usman, Malyar Stanikzai, Ali Nayyer, Mohamed Shahid, Gowreesan Navaretnarasa, Ravindrakumar Damotharam , Yasotharan Thirnavukarasu, Rizwan Izzadeen, Mohamed Peer, Roshanth Karunamoorthy
Dream11 Team#1
WK : H Ahmad
BAT : J Perumsal(c) , A Nazir , W Khawaja , A Usman
AR : F Nazir(vc) , S Charles ,I Muhammed Tariq
BOWL : H Khan , S Joseph , F Din
Dream11 Team#2
WK : H Ahmad
BAT : J Perumsal(vc) , A Nazir , W Khawaja , A Usman
AR : F Nazir(c) , S Charles ,I Muhammed Tariq
BOWL : H Khan , S Joseph , F Din
Preview
With this being the second game of the day, the pitch could be a touch on the slower side with enough help on offer for the bowlers
The batsmen will have to account for the lack of bounce in the pitch while the slow outfield could also go against them.
Spinners aren’t expected to get much turn from this wicket, with their battle against the batters in the middle overs being crucial
- Any team not present will be deemed to have lost the toss
- There will be a corona virus steward present at all matches
- Toss to take place 65 minutes before the scheduled starting time
- Teams must be declared before the toss
- STRICTLY no phones to be used during match time
- Balls are supplied by the organiser. They may be more than one ball in play in a match.
- Practice is permitted before the match on the field and in the nets but not on the pitch
- Dream11 base stumps/bails supplied by the organiser
- Full mat from Berne CC will be used
- Subs (only 12th man)
- Matches start & end punctularly
- Power play (3 overs) 2 and then 5
- Wide lines will be marked to assist the umpire
- Helmets are compulsory
- Penalties for slow over rate (5 runs per over remaining after 40 minutes)
- Where scores are tied there will be a “Golden Ball”
- All no balls (with the exception of pitching off the mat result in a free hit
- Second warning for a full pitches delivery will result in the bowler being suspended
- One full pitch delivery (bouncer) permitted per over