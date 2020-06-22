ZNCC vs OLCC Live | ZNCC vs OLCC Live Scorecard | ZNCC vs OLCC Playing11 | ZNCC vs OLCC Player Standing

ZNCC vs OLCC Live | ZNCC vs OLCC Live Scorecard | Playing11 | Match Peview

Date : 22 Jun 2020

Time : 2.30 PM

ZNCC vs OLCC Live 22 Jun 2020

Zurich Nomads CC 89/5 (10.0)
Olten CC 91/4 (7.4)
Olten CC beat Zurich Nomads CC by 6 wickets Match Ended

ECS St Gallen, 2020

Grundenmoos, St Gallen

Start Date : 22 June 2020

Zurich Nomads CC( Run Rate : 8.9 )
Batsmens
R
B
4S
6S
SR
Faheem Nazir
38
27
5
1
140.74
Azeem Nazir
16
13
1
1
123.07
Hassan Ahmad
7
5
0
1
140
Waqas Khawaja
1
3
0
0
33.33
Lalit Dubey
11
5
1
1
220
Ankit Gupta
10
5
0
1
200
Shafqat Hussain
2
2
0
0
100
Bowler
O
R
W
Econ
WD
Ali Nayyer
2
15
1
7.5
0
Ali Usman
2
19
1
9.5
3
Gowreesan Navaretnarasa
2
12
1
6
0
Shathees Thanasegaram
2
23
0
11.5
0
Malyar Stanikzai
2
19
1
9.5
0
Olten CC( Run Rate : 11.86 )
Batsmens
R
B
4S
6S
SR
Yasotharan Thirnavukarasu
27
12
1
3
225
Mohamed Shahid
30
15
2
3
200
Malyar Stanikzai
6
3
0
1
200
Ali Usman
10
6
2
0
166.66
Pratheeparaj Varothayan
8
4
0
1
200
Muhammad Kamaran*
8
6
0
1
133.33
Bowler
O
R
W
Econ
WD
Faheem Nazir
2
23
1
11.5
2
Farid Din
1
18
0
18
0
Shafqat Hussain
2
21
1
10.5
0
Shijo Joseph
1.4
19
2
11.4
0
Idrees Muhammad Tariq
1
10
0
10
0

Probable Playing11

ZNCC

S Singh, Farid Din, I Muhammad Tariq, N Khan, P Shikhare, A Gupta, S Joseph , H Ahmad, A Nazir, F Nazir, W Khawaja

OLCC

G Navaretnarasa, S Charles, R Izzadeen, A Nayyer, H Khan , R Damotharam , P Ratnarajah, S Thanasegaram, M Peer, J Perumal, M Shahid

Squad

Zurich Nomads CC

Shijo Joseph, Naveed Ahmad, Prasad Shikhare, Satbir Singh, Lalit Dubey, Abid Mahmood, Khawer Memon, Shafqat Hussain, Asvin Lakkaraju, Waqas Khawaja, Ankit Gupta, Farid Din, Hassan Ahmad, Noman Khan , Idrees Muhammad Tariq, Faheem Nazir, Azeem Nazir

Olten CC

Shane Charles, Tharanitharan Thanabalasingham, Arbab Khan, Shathees Thanasegaram, Nalinambika Kumar, Ijaz Bhagri, Ali Usman, Malyar Stanikzai, Ali Nayyer, Mohamed Shahid, Gowreesan Navaretnarasa, Ravindrakumar Damotharam , Yasotharan Thirnavukarasu, Rizwan Izzadeen, Mohamed Peer, Roshanth Karunamoorthy

Dream11 Team#1

WK : H Ahmad

BAT : J Perumsal(c) , A Nazir , W Khawaja , A Usman

AR : F Nazir(vc) , S Charles ,I Muhammed Tariq

BOWL : H Khan , S Joseph , F Din

Dream11 Team#2

WK : H Ahmad

BAT : J Perumsal(vc) , A Nazir , W Khawaja , A Usman

AR : F Nazir(c) , S Charles ,I Muhammed Tariq

BOWL : H Khan , S Joseph , F Din

Preview

With this being the second game of the day, the pitch could be a touch on the slower side with enough help on offer for the bowlers

The batsmen will have to account for the lack of bounce in the pitch while the slow outfield could also go against them.

Spinners aren’t expected to get much turn from this wicket, with their battle against the batters in the middle overs being crucial

  1. Any team not present will be deemed to have lost the toss
  2. There will be a corona virus steward present at all matches
  3. Toss to take place 65 minutes before the scheduled starting time
  4. Teams must be declared before the toss
  5. STRICTLY no phones to be used during match time
  6. Balls are supplied by the organiser. They may be more than one ball in play in a match.
  7. Practice is permitted before the match on the field and in the nets but not on the pitch
  8. Dream11 base stumps/bails supplied by the organiser
  9. Full mat from Berne CC will be used
  10. Subs (only 12th man)
  11. Matches start & end punctularly
  12. Power play (3 overs) 2 and then 5
  13. Wide lines will be marked to assist the umpire
  14. Helmets are compulsory
  15. Penalties for slow over rate (5 runs per over remaining after 40 minutes)
  16. Where scores are tied there will be a “Golden Ball”
  17. All no balls (with the exception of pitching off the mat result in a free hit
  18. Second warning for a full pitches delivery will result in the bowler being suspended
  19. One full pitch delivery (bouncer) permitted per over

 