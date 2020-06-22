ZNCC vs OLCC Live | ZNCC vs OLCC Live Scorecard | ZNCC vs OLCC Playing11 | ZNCC vs OLCC Player Standing

ZNCC vs OLCC Live | ZNCC vs OLCC Live Scorecard | Playing11 | Match Peview

Date : 22 Jun 2020

Time : 2.30 PM

ZNCC vs OLCC Live 22 Jun 2020

Probable Playing11

ZNCC

S Singh, Farid Din, I Muhammad Tariq, N Khan, P Shikhare, A Gupta, S Joseph , H Ahmad, A Nazir, F Nazir, W Khawaja

OLCC

G Navaretnarasa, S Charles, R Izzadeen, A Nayyer, H Khan , R Damotharam , P Ratnarajah, S Thanasegaram, M Peer, J Perumal, M Shahid

Squad

Zurich Nomads CC

Shijo Joseph, Naveed Ahmad, Prasad Shikhare, Satbir Singh, Lalit Dubey, Abid Mahmood, Khawer Memon, Shafqat Hussain, Asvin Lakkaraju, Waqas Khawaja, Ankit Gupta, Farid Din, Hassan Ahmad, Noman Khan , Idrees Muhammad Tariq, Faheem Nazir, Azeem Nazir

Olten CC

Shane Charles, Tharanitharan Thanabalasingham, Arbab Khan, Shathees Thanasegaram, Nalinambika Kumar, Ijaz Bhagri, Ali Usman, Malyar Stanikzai, Ali Nayyer, Mohamed Shahid, Gowreesan Navaretnarasa, Ravindrakumar Damotharam , Yasotharan Thirnavukarasu, Rizwan Izzadeen, Mohamed Peer, Roshanth Karunamoorthy

WK : H Ahmad

BAT : J Perumsal(c) , A Nazir , W Khawaja , A Usman

AR : F Nazir(vc) , S Charles ,I Muhammed Tariq

BOWL : H Khan , S Joseph , F Din

Preview

With this being the second game of the day, the pitch could be a touch on the slower side with enough help on offer for the bowlers

The batsmen will have to account for the lack of bounce in the pitch while the slow outfield could also go against them.

Spinners aren’t expected to get much turn from this wicket, with their battle against the batters in the middle overs being crucial

ZNCC vs OLCC Live | ZNCC vs OLCC Live Scorecard | ZNCC vs OLCC Playing11