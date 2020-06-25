ZNCC vs POCC Live | ZNCC vs POCC Live Streaming | ZNCC vs POCC Live Scorecard | ZNCC vs POCC Match Detail

Zurich Nomads CC
Power CC
ECS St Gallen, 2020

Grundenmoos, St Gallen

Start Date : 25 June 2020

  • Toss to take place 65 minutes before the scheduled starting time
  • Teams must be declared before the toss
  • Balls are supplied by the organiser. They may be more than one ball in play in a match.
  • Practice is permitted before the match on the field and in the nets but not on the pitch
  • Dream11 base stumps/bails supplied by the organiser
  • Subs (only 12th man)
  • Power play (3 overs) 2 and then 5
  • Any team not present will be deemed to have lost the toss
  • Matches start & end punctularly
  • Full mat from Berne CC will be used
  • There will be a corona virus steward present at all matches
  • Wide lines will be marked to assist the umpire
  • All no balls (with the exception of pitching off the mat result in a free hit
  • Second warning for a full pitches delivery will result in the bowler being suspended
  • One full pitch delivery (bouncer) permitted per over
  • STRICTLY no phones to be used during match time
  • Helmets are compulsory
  • Penalties for slow over rate (5 runs per over remaining after 40 minutes)
  • Where scores are tied there will be a “Golden Ball”

Dream Team#1

WK : H Ahmad

BAT : A Nazir(c) , A Ahmad , L Dubey , S Ullah Sajid

AR : F Nazir(vc) , O Mahmood , B Singh

BOWL : S Joseph , F Din , A Siddique Butt

Dream Team#2

WK : H Ahmad

BAT : A Nazir(vc) , A Ahmad , L Dubey , S Ullah Sajid

AR : F Nazir(c) , O Mahmood , B Singh

BOWL : S Joseph , F Din , A Siddique Butt

 