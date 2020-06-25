ZNCC vs POCC Live | ZNCC vs POCC Live Streaming | ZNCC vs POCC Live Scorecard | ZNCC vs POCC Match Detail

ZNCC vs POCC Live | Live Streaming | Live Scorecard | Match Detail | 25 Jun 2020
Live
Zurich Nomads CC
Power CC
Match Yet to Begin
ECS St Gallen, 2020
Grundenmoos, St Gallen
Start Date : 25 June 2020
Match Detail
- Toss to take place 65 minutes before the scheduled starting time
- Teams must be declared before the toss
- Balls are supplied by the organiser. They may be more than one ball in play in a match.
- Practice is permitted before the match on the field and in the nets but not on the pitch
- Dream11 base stumps/bails supplied by the organiser
- Subs (only 12th man)
- Power play (3 overs) 2 and then 5
- Any team not present will be deemed to have lost the toss
- Matches start & end punctularly
- Full mat from Berne CC will be used
- There will be a corona virus steward present at all matches
- Wide lines will be marked to assist the umpire
- All no balls (with the exception of pitching off the mat result in a free hit
- Second warning for a full pitches delivery will result in the bowler being suspended
- One full pitch delivery (bouncer) permitted per over
- STRICTLY no phones to be used during match time
- Helmets are compulsory
- Penalties for slow over rate (5 runs per over remaining after 40 minutes)
- Where scores are tied there will be a “Golden Ball”
Dream Team#1
WK : H Ahmad
BAT : A Nazir(c) , A Ahmad , L Dubey , S Ullah Sajid
AR : F Nazir(vc) , O Mahmood , B Singh
BOWL : S Joseph , F Din , A Siddique Butt
Dream Team#2
WK : H Ahmad
BAT : A Nazir(vc) , A Ahmad , L Dubey , S Ullah Sajid
AR : F Nazir(c) , O Mahmood , B Singh
BOWL : S Joseph , F Din , A Siddique Butt