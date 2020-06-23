ZNCC vs SGCC Live | ZNCC vs SGCC Live Scorecard | ZNCC vs SGCC Live Streaming | ZNCC vs SGCC Playing11

June 23, 2020 admin Live score 0

live
live

ZNCC vs SGCC Live | ZNCC vs SGCC Playing11 | Live Scorecard | Live Streaming

Match detail

Date : 23 Jun 2020

Time : 6.30 PM

ZNCC vs SGCC 23 Jun 2020

Live

Toss : 

Probable Playing11

Zurich Nomads CC

L Dubey, F Nazir, A Lakkaraju, S Hussain, S Joseph , F Din , H Ahmad, A Nazir, A Gupta, W Khawaja, I Muhammad-Tariq

St Gallen CC

N Mahmood, K Fernando, N Shivaneshwaran, M Nasim, M Ahmadzai, N Safi , S Sarwari , H Khan, A Abbas, M Waqar, N Thangavadivel

Match Detail

ZNCC vs SGCC Live | ZNCC vs SGCC Live Scorecard | ZNCC vs SGCC Live Streaming | ZNCC vs SGCC Playing11

  1. Toss to take place 65 minutes before the scheduled starting time
  2. Teams must be declared before the toss
  3. Any team not present will be deemed to have lost the toss
  4. Matches start & end punctularly
  5. Balls are supplied by the organiser. They may be more than one ball in play in a match.
  6. Practice is permitted before the match on the field and in the nets but not on the pitch
  7. Dream11 base stumps/bails supplied by the organiser
  8. Full mat from Berne CC will be used
  9. There will be a corona virus steward present at all matches
  10. STRICTLY no phones to be used during match time
  11. Subs (only 12th man)
  12. Power play (3 overs) 2 and then 5
  13. Wide lines will be marked to assist the umpire
  14. All no balls (with the exception of pitching off the mat result in a free hit
  15. Second warning for a full pitches delivery will result in the bowler being suspended
  16. One full pitch delivery (bouncer) permitted per over
  17. Helmets are compulsory
  18. Penalties for slow over rate (5 runs per over remaining after 40 minutes)
  19. Where scores are tied there will be a “Golden Ball”

 