ZNCC vs WICC Live

COCC vs PWCC Live
Zurich Nomads CC 118/7 (10.0)
Winterthur CC 89/7 (10.0)
Zurich Nomads CC beat Winterthur CC by 29 runs Match Ended
ECS St Gallen, 2020
Grundenmoos, St Gallen
Start Date : 25 June 2020
Zurich Nomads CC( Run Rate : 11.8 )
Batsmens
R
B
4S
6S
SR
Faheem Nazir
12
7
1
1
171.42
Ankit Gupta
13
7
1
1
185.71
Hassan Ahmad
24
13
1
3
184.61
Lalit Dubey
13
12
0
1
108.33
Azeem Nazir
25
11
0
3
227.27
Waqas Khawaja
9
6
0
1
150
Idrees Muhammad Tariq
1
3
0
0
33.33
Asvin Lakkaraju
4
1
1
0
400
Bowler
O
R
W
Econ
WD
Rajveer Singh Tiwana
1
17
0
17
1
Deesh Banneheka
2
27
3
13.5
0
Bashir Ahmed Khan
2
7
1
3.5
2
Saqib Ali
2
29
0
14.5
2
Diyon Johnson
1
18
0
18
3
Shaktheeswar Sivakaran
1
10
2
10
0
Elyas Mahmudi
1
8
0
8
1
Winterthur CC( Run Rate : 8.9 )
Batsmens
R
B
4S
6S
SR
Prafull Shikare
25
17
3
1
147.05
Sufyan Cheema
10
5
1
1
200
Saqib Ali
5
4
1
0
125
Mohamed Aqular
1
4
0
0
25
Rajveer Singh Tiwana*
28
14
2
2
200
Deesh Banneheka
19
12
2
1
158.33
Bowler
O
R
W
Econ
WD
Farid Din
2
14
2
7
1
Noman Khan
2
35
1
17.5
0
Faheem Nazir
2
13
1
6.5
0
Idrees Muhammad Tariq
2
16
1
8
0
Azeem Nazir
2
11
2
5.5
0
- Toss to take place 65 minutes before the scheduled starting time
- Teams must be declared before the toss
- Any team not present will be deemed to have lost the toss
- Matches start & end punctularly
- Balls are supplied by the organiser. They may be more than one ball in play in a match.
- Practice is permitted before the match on the field and in the nets but not on the pitch
- Dream11 base stumps/bails supplied by the organiser