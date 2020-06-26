ZNCC vs WICC Live

June 26, 2020 admin Live score 0

COCC vs PWCC Live

Zurich Nomads CC 118/7 (10.0)
Winterthur CC 89/7 (10.0)
Zurich Nomads CC beat Winterthur CC by 29 runs Match Ended

ECS St Gallen, 2020

Grundenmoos, St Gallen

Start Date : 25 June 2020

Zurich Nomads CC( Run Rate : 11.8 )
Batsmens
R
B
4S
6S
SR
Faheem Nazir
12
7
1
1
171.42
Ankit Gupta
13
7
1
1
185.71
Hassan Ahmad
24
13
1
3
184.61
Lalit Dubey
13
12
0
1
108.33
Azeem Nazir
25
11
0
3
227.27
Waqas Khawaja
9
6
0
1
150
Idrees Muhammad Tariq
1
3
0
0
33.33
Asvin Lakkaraju
4
1
1
0
400
Bowler
O
R
W
Econ
WD
Rajveer Singh Tiwana
1
17
0
17
1
Deesh Banneheka
2
27
3
13.5
0
Bashir Ahmed Khan
2
7
1
3.5
2
Saqib Ali
2
29
0
14.5
2
Diyon Johnson
1
18
0
18
3
Shaktheeswar Sivakaran
1
10
2
10
0
Elyas Mahmudi
1
8
0
8
1
Winterthur CC( Run Rate : 8.9 )
Batsmens
R
B
4S
6S
SR
Prafull Shikare
25
17
3
1
147.05
Sufyan Cheema
10
5
1
1
200
Saqib Ali
5
4
1
0
125
Mohamed Aqular
1
4
0
0
25
Rajveer Singh Tiwana*
28
14
2
2
200
Deesh Banneheka
19
12
2
1
158.33
Bowler
O
R
W
Econ
WD
Farid Din
2
14
2
7
1
Noman Khan
2
35
1
17.5
0
Faheem Nazir
2
13
1
6.5
0
Idrees Muhammad Tariq
2
16
1
8
0
Azeem Nazir
2
11
2
5.5
0
  1. Toss to take place 65 minutes before the scheduled starting time
  2. Teams must be declared before the toss
  3. Any team not present will be deemed to have lost the toss
  4. Matches start & end punctularly
  5. Balls are supplied by the organiser. They may be more than one ball in play in a match.
  6. Practice is permitted before the match on the field and in the nets but not on the pitch
  7. Dream11 base stumps/bails supplied by the organiser

 