ZNCC vs ZUCC Live | ZNCC vs ZUCC Live Scorecard | ZNCC vs ZUCC Playing11 | ZNCC vs ZUCC Squad | Zurich Nomads CC vs Zurich Cricket CC Live

ZNCC vs ZUCC Live | ZNCC vs ZUCC Playing11 | Live Scorecard | Squad | Result | Zurich Nomads CC vs Zurich Cricket CC
Match Detail
Date : 22 -06 -2020
Time : 12.30 PM IST
ZNCC vs ZUCC Live 22 Jun 2020
Live :
ECS St Gallen, 2020 Grundenmoos, St Gallen Start Date : 22 June 2020
ECS St Gallen, 2020
Grundenmoos, St Gallen
Start Date : 22 June 2020
Official Playing11
ZNCC : Not Confirmed
ZUCC : Not Confirmed
Probable Playing11
ZNCC
H Ahmad , P Shikhar , Naveed Ahmad , Lalit Dubey , Shafqat Hussain , Farid Din , Abid Mahmood , Asvin Lakkaraju , A nazir , Ankit Gupta , I Muhammad Tariq
ZUCC
G Das , Brijesh Luthra , Khawar Awan , Elankeeran Raveendran , Zahir , S Ali Khan , Nicolas Henderson , James West , Baljit Singh , Gushalavan Santhirasekeram , D Pariaug
Squad
Zurich Nomads CC
Naveed Ahmad, Idrees Muhammad Tariq, Shafqat Hussain, Noman Khan, Prasad Shikhare, Lalit Dubey, Abid Mahmood, Khawer Memon , Ankit Gupta, Farid Din, Hassan Ahmad, Satbir Singh, Shijo Joseph, Faheem Nazir, Azeem Nazir, Waqas Khawaja, Asvin Lakkaraju
Zurich Crickets CC
Gokul Das, Nicolas Henderson, Noorkhan Ahmadi, Nawroz Jabarkheel, Abdullah Zahir, Wafadar Wahidzai, Baljit Singh , Khawar Awan, Dayn Pariaug, James West, Attaullah Ahmadzai, Abdullatif Safi, Brijesh Luthra, Elankeeran Raveendran, Gushalavan Santhirasekeram, Suleman Ali Khan, Eden Wardle
Dream11 Team#1
WK : H Ahmad
BAT : B Singh (vc), A Nazir , G Das
AR : N Ahmadi , F Nazir (c) , S Hussain , N Khan
BOWL : F Din , E Wardle , S Singh
Dream11 Team#2
WK : H Ahmad
BAT : B Singh , A Nazir , G Das(vc)
AR : N Ahmadi , F Nazir (c) , S Hussain , N Khan
BOWL : F Din , E Wardle , S Singh
Match Preview
- Toss to take place 65 minutes before the scheduled starting time
- Balls are supplied by the organiser. They may be more than one ball in play in a match.
- Practice is permitted before the match on the field and in the nets but not on the pitch
- Dream11 base stumps/bails supplied by the organiser
- Teams must be declared before the toss
- Any team not present will be deemed to have lost the toss
- Matches start & end punctularly
- Full mat from Berne CC will be used
- Power play (3 overs) 2 and then 5
- Wide lines will be marked to assist the umpire
- All no balls (with the exception of pitching off the mat result in a free hit
- There will be a corona virus steward present at all matches
- STRICTLY no phones to be used during match time
- Helmets are compulsory
- Penalties for slow over rate (5 runs per over remaining after 40 minutes)
- Where scores are tied there will be a “Golden Ball”
- Subs (only 12th man)
- Second warning for a full pitches delivery will result in the bowler being suspended
- One full pitch delivery (bouncer) permitted per over