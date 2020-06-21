ZNCC vs ZUCC Live | ZNCC vs ZUCC Live Scorecard | ZNCC vs ZUCC Playing11 | ZNCC vs ZUCC Squad | Zurich Nomads CC vs Zurich Cricket CC Live

June 21, 2020 admin Cricket, Dream11 ECS T10 St Gallen, Sports News 0

live
live

ZNCC vs ZUCC Live | ZNCC vs ZUCC Playing11 | Live Scorecard | Squad | Result | Zurich Nomads CC vs Zurich Cricket CC

Match Detail

Date : 22 -06 -2020

Time : 12.30 PM IST

ZNCC vs ZUCC Live 22 Jun 2020

Live : 

Zurich Nomads CC 133/5 (10.0)
Zurich Crickets CC 48/7 (10.0)
Zurich Nomads CC beat Zurich Crickets CC by 85 runs Match Ended

ECS St Gallen, 2020

Grundenmoos, St Gallen

Start Date : 22 June 2020

Zurich Nomads CC( Run Rate : 13.3 )
Batsmens
R
B
4S
6S
SR
Faheem Nazir
45
17
3
4
264.70
Azeem Nazir
17
9
0
2
188.88
Hassan Ahmad
22
12
0
3
183.33
Waqas Khawaja*
24
12
0
3
200
Lalit Dubey
2
4
0
0
50
Ankit Gupta
13
5
1
1
260
Shafqat Hussain
2
1
0
0
200
Bowler
O
R
W
Econ
WD
Gushalavan Santhirasekeram
2
34
0
17
3
Elankeeran Raveendran
2
30
1
15
1
Dayn Pariaug
2
30
1
15
2
Eden Wardle
2
12
2
6
0
Noorkhan Ahmadi
1
14
0
14
0
Attaullah Ahmadzai
1
11
0
11
0
Zurich Crickets CC( Run Rate : 4.8 )
Batsmens
R
B
4S
6S
SR
Noorkhan Ahmadi
5
6
0
0
83.33
James West
3
4
0
0
75
Nicolas Henderson
9
15
0
0
60
Gushalavan Santhirasekeram
9
12
0
0
75
Dayn Pariaug
10
12
1
0
83.33
Eden Wardle
3
6
0
0
50
Abdullatif Safi
2
2
0
0
100
Bowler
O
R
W
Econ
WD
Faheem Nazir
1
5
1
5
0
Farid Din
2
7
2
3.5
0
Idrees Muhammad Tariq
2
13
0
6.5
0
Shijo Joseph
2
10
1
5
3
Shafqat Hussain
2
8
1
4
2
Azeem Nazir
1
3
2
3
0

Official Playing11

ZNCC : Not Confirmed

ZUCC : Not Confirmed

Probable Playing11

ZNCC

H Ahmad , P Shikhar , Naveed Ahmad , Lalit Dubey , Shafqat Hussain , Farid Din , Abid Mahmood , Asvin Lakkaraju , A nazir , Ankit Gupta , I Muhammad Tariq

ZUCC

G Das , Brijesh Luthra , Khawar Awan , Elankeeran Raveendran , Zahir , S Ali Khan , Nicolas Henderson , James West , Baljit Singh , Gushalavan Santhirasekeram , D Pariaug

Squad

Zurich Nomads CC

Naveed Ahmad, Idrees Muhammad Tariq, Shafqat Hussain, Noman Khan, Prasad Shikhare, Lalit Dubey, Abid Mahmood, Khawer Memon , Ankit Gupta, Farid Din, Hassan Ahmad, Satbir Singh, Shijo Joseph, Faheem Nazir, Azeem Nazir, Waqas Khawaja, Asvin Lakkaraju

Zurich Crickets CC

Gokul Das, Nicolas Henderson, Noorkhan Ahmadi, Nawroz Jabarkheel, Abdullah Zahir, Wafadar Wahidzai, Baljit Singh , Khawar Awan, Dayn Pariaug, James West, Attaullah Ahmadzai, Abdullatif Safi, Brijesh Luthra, Elankeeran Raveendran, Gushalavan Santhirasekeram, Suleman Ali Khan, Eden Wardle

Dream11 Team#1

WK : H Ahmad

BAT : B Singh (vc), A Nazir , G Das

AR : N Ahmadi , F Nazir (c) , S Hussain , N Khan

BOWL : F Din , E Wardle , S Singh

Dream11 Team#2

WK : H Ahmad

BAT : B Singh , A Nazir , G Das(vc)

AR : N Ahmadi , F Nazir (c) , S Hussain , N Khan

BOWL : F Din , E Wardle , S Singh

Match Preview

  1. Toss to take place 65 minutes before the scheduled starting time
  2. Balls are supplied by the organiser. They may be more than one ball in play in a match.
  3. Practice is permitted before the match on the field and in the nets but not on the pitch
  4. Dream11 base stumps/bails supplied by the organiser
  5. Teams must be declared before the toss
  6. Any team not present will be deemed to have lost the toss
  7. Matches start & end punctularly
  8. Full mat from Berne CC will be used
  9. Power play (3 overs) 2 and then 5
  10. Wide lines will be marked to assist the umpire
  11. All no balls (with the exception of pitching off the mat result in a free hit
  12. There will be a corona virus steward present at all matches
  13. STRICTLY no phones to be used during match time
  14. Helmets are compulsory
  15. Penalties for slow over rate (5 runs per over remaining after 40 minutes)
  16. Where scores are tied there will be a “Golden Ball”
  17. Subs (only 12th man)
  18. Second warning for a full pitches delivery will result in the bowler being suspended
  19. One full pitch delivery (bouncer) permitted per over

 