ZUCC vs COCC Live | ZUCC vs COCC Live Scorecard | ZUCC vs COCC Live Streaming | ZUCC vs COCC Playing11

June 24, 2020 admin Live score 0

Match Detail

Date : 24-05-2020

Time : 12.30 PM

ZUCC vs COCC Live 24 Jun 2020

Zurich Crickets CC

A Safi, N Ahmadi, G Santirasekaran, N Henderson, J West, B Singh, A Zahir, E Wardle , S Ali Khan , D Pariaug, E Raveendran

Cossonay CC

A Andrews, B Narayanan, I Zaidi, S Srinivasan, T Rasalingam , M Ahmadzai , C Allen, A Vinod, A Ryan, A Das, J Sinh

Squad

Zurich Crickets CC

Khawar Awan, Abdullatif Safi, Noorkhan Ahmadi, Gushalavan Santhirasekaran, Dayn Pariaug, Eden Wardle, Elankeeran Raveendran, Abdullah Attaullah Ahmadzai, Suleman Ali-Khan , Nawroz Jabarkheel , Nicholas Henderson, James West, Baljit Singh, Gokul Das, Wafadar Wahidzai, Brijesh Luthra, Zahir

Cossonay CC

A Ryan, A Das, Y Sinh, V Bhat, B Narayanan, T Rasalingam, S Srinivasan , R Jayakody , C Allen, W Javaid, A Vinod, A Andrews, A Vinod, I Zaidi, J Sinh

Dream Team#1

WK: J West

BAT: B Singh, A Vinod, A Ryan

ALL: A Andrews, A Vinod , N Ahmadi, G Santhirasekeramlavan

BWL: E Wardle, S Srinivasan, A Ahmadzai

  • Toss to take place 65 minutes before the scheduled starting time
  • Teams must be declared before the toss
  • Any team not present will be deemed to have lost the toss
  • Full mat from Berne CC will be used
  • There will be a corona virus steward present at all matches
  • STRICTLY no phones to be used during match time
  • Matches start & end punctularly
  • Balls are supplied by the organiser. They may be more than one ball in play in a match.
  • Practice is permitted before the match on the field and in the nets but not on the pitch
  • Dream11 base stumps/bails supplied by the organiser
  • Subs (only 12th man)
  • Power play (3 overs) 2 and then 5
  • Helmets are compulsory
  • Penalties for slow over rate (5 runs per over remaining after 40 minutes)
  • Where scores are tied there will be a “Golden Ball”
  • Wide lines will be marked to assist the umpire
  • All no balls (with the exception of pitching off the mat result in a free hit
  • Second warning for a full pitches delivery will result in the bowler being suspended
  • One full pitch delivery (bouncer) permitted per over

 