ZUCC vs COCC Live | Live Scorecard | Live Streaming | ZUCC vs COCC Playing11
Match Detail
Date : 24-05-2020
Time : 12.30 PM
ZUCC vs COCC Live 24 Jun 2020
Live
For Fast Updates Only Our Telegram Channel Joint Now
Zurich Crickets CC
A Safi, N Ahmadi, G Santirasekaran, N Henderson, J West, B Singh, A Zahir, E Wardle , S Ali Khan , D Pariaug, E Raveendran
Cossonay CC
A Andrews, B Narayanan, I Zaidi, S Srinivasan, T Rasalingam , M Ahmadzai , C Allen, A Vinod, A Ryan, A Das, J Sinh
Squad
Zurich Crickets CC
Khawar Awan, Abdullatif Safi, Noorkhan Ahmadi, Gushalavan Santhirasekaran, Dayn Pariaug, Eden Wardle, Elankeeran Raveendran, Abdullah Attaullah Ahmadzai, Suleman Ali-Khan , Nawroz Jabarkheel , Nicholas Henderson, James West, Baljit Singh, Gokul Das, Wafadar Wahidzai, Brijesh Luthra, Zahir
Cossonay CC
A Ryan, A Das, Y Sinh, V Bhat, B Narayanan, T Rasalingam, S Srinivasan , R Jayakody , C Allen, W Javaid, A Vinod, A Andrews, A Vinod, I Zaidi, J Sinh
Dream Team#1
WK: J West
BAT: B Singh, A Vinod, A Ryan
ALL: A Andrews, A Vinod , N Ahmadi, G Santhirasekeramlavan
BWL: E Wardle, S Srinivasan, A Ahmadzai
Match Detail
ZUCC vs COCC Live | ZUCC vs COCC Live Scorecard | ZUCC vs COCC Live Streaming | ZUCC vs COCC Playing11
- Toss to take place 65 minutes before the scheduled starting time
- Teams must be declared before the toss
- Any team not present will be deemed to have lost the toss
- Full mat from Berne CC will be used
- There will be a corona virus steward present at all matches
- STRICTLY no phones to be used during match time
- Matches start & end punctularly
- Balls are supplied by the organiser. They may be more than one ball in play in a match.
- Practice is permitted before the match on the field and in the nets but not on the pitch
- Dream11 base stumps/bails supplied by the organiser
- Subs (only 12th man)
- Power play (3 overs) 2 and then 5
- Helmets are compulsory
- Penalties for slow over rate (5 runs per over remaining after 40 minutes)
- Where scores are tied there will be a “Golden Ball”
- Wide lines will be marked to assist the umpire
- All no balls (with the exception of pitching off the mat result in a free hit
- Second warning for a full pitches delivery will result in the bowler being suspended
- One full pitch delivery (bouncer) permitted per over