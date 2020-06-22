ZUCC vs SGCC Live | ZUCC vs SGCC Live Scorecard | Live Streaming | Playing11
Match Detail
Date : 22 Jun 2020
Time : 6.30 PM
ZUCC vs SGCC Live 22 Jun 2020
Live
ECS St Gallen, 2020 Grundenmoos, St Gallen Start Date : 22 June 2020
ECS St Gallen, 2020
Grundenmoos, St Gallen
Start Date : 22 June 2020
Probable Playing11
SGCC
V Garg, M Nasim, N Mahmood, A Abbas, M Idrees, F Sher, N Thangavadivel , K Bajwa
,K Fletcher, M Ahmadzai, P Sivanesachelvan
ZUCC
J West, N Henderson, E Wardle, B Singh, N Ahmadi, G Santhirasekaran , S Ali Khan , B Luthra, G Das, N Jabarkheel, E Ravindran
Squad
St Gallen CC
Tanveer Abbas, Muhammad Idrees, Haroon Khan, Khalid Bajwa, Nasir Mahmood, Nareshkumar Thangavadivel, Muhamamd Zeeshan, Ali Abbas, Muhammad Armghan Khan, Safi Mohabattullah, Fazil Khan Safi,Pradeepan Sivanesachelvan, Ketan Patel, Ahmad Saeed, Omed Niazi, Nurullah Safi, Sheraz Sarwari , Mohamed Nasim, Emile Morgan, Falak Sher, Sarvanmurthu Sasikumar, Muhammad Waqar, Vivek Garg, Nithurshan Shivaneshwaran, Kenardo Fletcher, Sangul Safi, Musa Ahmadzai
Zurich Crickets CC
Khawar Awan, Abdullatif Safi, Noorkhan Ahmadi, Nicholas Henderson, James West, Baljit Singh, Gokul Das, Wafadar Wahidzai, Brijesh Luthra, Attaullah Ahmadzai, Suleman Ali-Khan , Nawroz Jabarkheel , Gushalavan Santhirasekaran, Dayn Pariaug, Eden Wardle, Elankeeran Raveendran, Abdullah Zahir
Match Detail
ZUCC vs SGCC Live | ZUCC vs SGCC Live Scorecard | ZUCC vs SGCC Live Streaming | ZUCC vs SGCC Playing11
- Toss to take place 65 minutes before the scheduled starting time
- Teams must be declared before the toss
- Any team not present will be deemed to have lost the toss
- Full mat from Berne CC will be used
- There will be a corona virus steward present at all matches
- STRICTLY no phones to be used during match time
- Matches start & end punctularly
- Balls are supplied by the organiser. They may be more than one ball in play in a match.
- Practice is permitted before the match on the field and in the nets but not on the pitch
- Dream11 base stumps/bails supplied by the organiser
- Subs (only 12th man)
- Power play (3 overs) 2 and then 5
- Wide lines will be marked to assist the umpire
- Penalties for slow over rate (5 runs per over remaining after 40 minutes)
- Where scores are tied there will be a “Golden Ball”
- All no balls (with the exception of pitching off the mat result in a free hit
- Second warning for a full pitches delivery will result in the bowler being suspended
- One full pitch delivery (bouncer) permitted per over
- Helmets are compulsory